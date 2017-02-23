Lt. Gen. Aundre F. Piggee, deputy chief of staff, Army G-4 and his team spent the day visiting with Soldiers of 64th BSB and toured the SSA and Role II medical facility to ensure they remained mission ready. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.
|02.23.2017
|02.24.2017 05:38
|Package
|511225
|170223-A-GA562-003
|DOD_104106559
|00:00:38
|SKWIERZYNA, PL
This work, US Army G-4 Visits Iron Brigade Soldiers, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
