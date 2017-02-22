#Spartans, here's a short video from our 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry mission; Spartan Pegasus 17, where 128 #Spartan #paratroopers jumped into #Deadhorse, #Alaska to recover a simulated downed satellite February 22, 2017. Weather conditions were brutal as expected but our #cavalry men and women performed to Spartan standard. #Arctic #Airborne #Recon #SpartaLives #BolderWhereItsColdest #ArcticTough
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 04:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511224
|VIRIN:
|170222-A-NC569-510
|Filename:
|DOD_104106543
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|DEADHORSE, AK, US
This work, Spartan Pegasus short teaser, by SSG Daniel Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
