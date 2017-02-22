(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spartan Pegasus short teaser

    DEADHORSE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Love 

    United States Army Alaska

    #Spartans, here's a short video from our 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry mission; Spartan Pegasus 17, where 128 #Spartan #paratroopers jumped into #Deadhorse, #Alaska to recover a simulated downed satellite February 22, 2017. Weather conditions were brutal as expected but our #cavalry men and women performed to Spartan standard. #Arctic #Airborne #Recon #SpartaLives #BolderWhereItsColdest #ArcticTough

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 04:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511224
    VIRIN: 170222-A-NC569-510
    Filename: DOD_104106543
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: DEADHORSE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Pegasus short teaser, by SSG Daniel Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    arctic
    airborne
    Army

