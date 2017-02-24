Laughter is the best medicine. This is also true to troops stationed away from their families and friends. CPL Min shows how soldiers in Korea got to have a night of laughs to relax and relieve stress.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 01:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511211
|Filename:
|DOD_104106398
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSY Comedy Night, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT