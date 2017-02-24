(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSY Comedy Night

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Daegu

    Laughter is the best medicine. This is also true to troops stationed away from their families and friends. CPL Min shows how soldiers in Korea got to have a night of laughs to relax and relieve stress.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSY Comedy Night, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    night
    AFN
    Korea
    comedy
    Pacific

