353rd Special Operations Group, Phillipine Outreach, 353rd SOG,

MANILLA, PHILLIPINES (Feb. 19, 2017) -- Members of the 353rd Special Operations Group from Kadena Airbase, Okinawa take part in a community relations project to build relations with the Philippine Community. The project brought together both government civilian employees and active duty personnel to set up computers and spend time with children at need during a community relations project in the Manilla area. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)