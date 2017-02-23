1st Special Forces Group soldiers and Royal Thai Army Special Forces soldiers conduct 'friendship drops' during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. The drops were part of the waning days of the exercise and continued in the enhancement and development of the U.S. and Thailand.
Music courtesy of: www.purple-planet.com
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 21:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511198
|VIRIN:
|170223-G-EZ675-980
|Filename:
|DOD_104105881
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 2017: Special Forces conducts 'friendship drops', by SSG Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
