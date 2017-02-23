(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cobra Gold 2017: Special Forces conducts 'friendship drops'

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    02.23.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tom Conning 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    1st Special Forces Group soldiers and Royal Thai Army Special Forces soldiers conduct 'friendship drops' during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. The drops were part of the waning days of the exercise and continued in the enhancement and development of the U.S. and Thailand.

    Music courtesy of: www.purple-planet.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 21:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511198
    VIRIN: 170223-G-EZ675-980
    Filename: DOD_104105881
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017: Special Forces conducts 'friendship drops', by SSG Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Cobra Gold 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT