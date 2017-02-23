Cobra Gold 2017: Special Forces conducts 'friendship drops'

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Special Forces Group soldiers and Royal Thai Army Special Forces soldiers conduct 'friendship drops' during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. The drops were part of the waning days of the exercise and continued in the enhancement and development of the U.S. and Thailand.



Music courtesy of: www.purple-planet.com