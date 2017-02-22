(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cobra Gold 17 Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations [Micro-Content]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    02.22.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity Forward Center - Pacific   

    Suggested Post Copy:
    Exercise Cobra Gold and similar military engagements help us learn together, work together now so we are better prepared in the future!
    Recently, Thai, Japanese, Malaysian and U.S. service members conducted Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations to better prepare them to respond to crisis or contingencies in the region.

    Suggested Hashtags:
    #CobraGold, #CobraGold17, #Thailand, #ShouldertoShoulder, #CG17, #HumanitarianAssistance

    Suggested Handles:
    Facebook:
    @ExerciseCG
    @IIIMEF
    @PacificMarines
    @Pacific.Command
    @DeptOfDefense


    Twitter:
    @ExerciseCG
    @IIIMEF
    @PacificMarines
    @DeptOfDefense

    Source Videos:
    JSDF Rescue Japanese Nationals during Cobra Gold 17 (B-Roll)
    By Sgt. Jonathan LopezCruet: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/510524/jsdf-rescue-japanese-nationals-during-cobra-gold-17-b-roll

    Thai’s process civilians during NEO event (B-Roll) By Sgt. Jonathan LopezCruet:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/510525/thais-process-civilians-during-neo-event-b-roll

    Non-combatant Evacuation Operation exercise during Cobra Gold (B-Roll) by Lance Cpl. Branden Bourque

    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/510543/non-combatant-evacuation-operation-exercise-during-cobra-gold-b-roll

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 21:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511193
    Filename: DOD_104105858
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 17 Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations [Micro-Content], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cobra gold
    pacific marines
    cobragold
    CG17
    cobra gold 2017
    cobragold17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT