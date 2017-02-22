Cobra Gold 17 Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations [Micro-Content]

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise Cobra Gold and similar military engagements help us learn together, work together now so we are better prepared in the future!

Recently, Thai, Japanese, Malaysian and U.S. service members conducted Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations to better prepare them to respond to crisis or contingencies in the region.



