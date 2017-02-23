(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sea Service Leaders Speak at WEST 2017 Naval Conference

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    DoD News     

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson, Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul F. Zukunft and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller speak at a luncheon during the WEST 2017 naval conference and exposition in San Diego, Feb. 23, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 18:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 511177
    Filename: DOD_104105566
    Length: 01:04:33
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Service Leaders Speak at WEST 2017 Naval Conference, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DoD News
