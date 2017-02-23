(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    San Diego designated a Coast Guard City

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Stanton 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Members of the community, Coast Guard and state gathered in San Diego to witness the official ceremony of San diego becoming a Coast Guard City at Coast Guard Sector San Diego on February 23, 2017. The designation is predicated on San Diego's ability to erect monuments to the Coast Guard, organize civic celebrations and offer special recognition and support U.S. Coast Guard morale, welfare and recreational initiatives. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Stanton.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511176
    VIRIN: 170223-G-XX113-761
    Filename: DOD_104105532
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego designated a Coast Guard City, by PO3 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Coast Guard City

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT