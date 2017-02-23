San Diego designated a Coast Guard City

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/511176" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the community, Coast Guard and state gathered in San Diego to witness the official ceremony of San diego becoming a Coast Guard City at Coast Guard Sector San Diego on February 23, 2017. The designation is predicated on San Diego's ability to erect monuments to the Coast Guard, organize civic celebrations and offer special recognition and support U.S. Coast Guard morale, welfare and recreational initiatives. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Stanton.