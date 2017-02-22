(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    At the Ready: Marines improve machine gun knowledge

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 and 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group took part in a the machine gun course provided by the Division Combat Skills Center learning the ins and outs of crew served weapons at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 22, 2017.
    Interviews: Lance Cpl. Timothy Ables, a bulk fuel specialist with CLB 2 Sgt. Nathaniel Theocles, a Machine Gun course instructor with the DCSC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511171
    VIRIN: 170222-M-GJ704-013
    Filename: DOD_104105359
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At the Ready: Marines improve machine gun knowledge, by LCpl Miranda Faughn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

