Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 and 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group took part in a the machine gun course provided by the Division Combat Skills Center learning the ins and outs of crew served weapons at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 22, 2017.
Interviews: Lance Cpl. Timothy Ables, a bulk fuel specialist with CLB 2 Sgt. Nathaniel Theocles, a Machine Gun course instructor with the DCSC.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 17:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511171
|VIRIN:
|170222-M-GJ704-013
|Filename:
|DOD_104105359
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, At the Ready: Marines improve machine gun knowledge, by LCpl Miranda Faughn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT