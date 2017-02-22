At the Ready: Marines improve machine gun knowledge

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 and 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group took part in a the machine gun course provided by the Division Combat Skills Center learning the ins and outs of crew served weapons at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 22, 2017.

Interviews: Lance Cpl. Timothy Ables, a bulk fuel specialist with CLB 2 Sgt. Nathaniel Theocles, a Machine Gun course instructor with the DCSC.