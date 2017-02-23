(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Fort Hood Education Summit

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Courtesy Video

    13th Public Affairs Detachment

    BROLL package of speakers and group discussions during 2017 Fort Hood Education Summit. (Produced by U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Joyner)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511169
    VIRIN: 170223-A-KQ181-001
    Filename: DOD_104105327
    Length: 00:07:16
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Fort Hood Education Summit, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Education

