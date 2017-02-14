TXANG cyber team members assist local community with cyber security initiatives

Members of the 273rd Information Operations Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, provided support to Floresville High School's Cyber Patriot program, near San Antonio. The program is an initiative to teach students how to identify network system vulnerabilities and threats. The 273rd IOS is a subordinate unit of the 149th Fighter Wing, home of the Lone Star Gunfighters.
The Texas Air National Guard is component of the Texas Military Department, which is made up of "Texans Serving Texas" who live and work in our communities.
