    TXANG cyber team members assist local community with cyber security initiatives

    FLORESVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the 273rd Information Operations Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, provided support to Floresville High School's Cyber Patriot program, near San Antonio. The program is an initiative to teach students how to identify network system vulnerabilities and threats. The 273rd IOS is a subordinate unit of the 149th Fighter Wing, home of the Lone Star Gunfighters.
    The Texas Air National Guard is component of the Texas Military Department, which is made up of "Texans Serving Texas" who live and work in our communities.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511160
    VIRIN: 170214-Z-UK039-001
    Filename: DOD_104105045
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FLORESVILLE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TXANG cyber team members assist local community with cyber security initiatives, by TSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

