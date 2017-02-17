Why Did I Become an Engineer?

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District civil engineer Dr. Greg Williams explains why he became an engineer, shows an example of what civil engineers do, and how parents/guardians can help steer their children toward a possible career in engineering.