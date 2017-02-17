(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Why Did I Become an Engineer?

    WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Video by Hank Heusinkveld 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District civil engineer Dr. Greg Williams explains why he became an engineer, shows an example of what civil engineers do, and how parents/guardians can help steer their children toward a possible career in engineering.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511150
    VIRIN: 170223-A-IM544-001
    Filename: DOD_104104765
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: WILMINGTON, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Did I Become an Engineer?, by Hank Heusinkveld, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    STEM

