U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District civil engineer Dr. Greg Williams explains why he became an engineer, shows an example of what civil engineers do, and how parents/guardians can help steer their children toward a possible career in engineering.
|02.17.2017
|02.23.2017 15:34
|Package
|511150
|170223-A-IM544-001
|DOD_104104765
|00:03:34
|WILMINGTON, NC, US
This work, Why Did I Become an Engineer?, by Hank Heusinkveld, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
