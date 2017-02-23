Create a plan for your future using these FREE resources; Use the benefits you have earned, translate your military skills to the private sector, one-on-one career counseling, interview and résumé assistance. mccscp.com/transition/
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 14:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511130
|VIRIN:
|170223-M-MF003-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104104445
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Transition Readiness Program, by Jeff Nyhart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
