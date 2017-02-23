It’s never to early to start your education! Learn from Marines the benefits and resources available through the Camp Pendleton Base Education Center. Be competitive and marketable when you leave the military. mccscp.com/bec
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 14:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511119
|VIRIN:
|170223-M-MF001-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104104311
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Base Education Center, by Jeff Nyhart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT