    Camp Pendleton Base Education Center

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Jeff Nyhart 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    It’s never to early to start your education! Learn from Marines the benefits and resources available through the Camp Pendleton Base Education Center. Be competitive and marketable when you leave the military. mccscp.com/bec

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511119
    VIRIN: 170223-M-MF001-001
    Filename: DOD_104104311
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Base Education Center, by Jeff Nyhart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Community Services
    MCCS
    Base Education Center
    CPENMFP

