video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/511119" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It’s never to early to start your education! Learn from Marines the benefits and resources available through the Camp Pendleton Base Education Center. Be competitive and marketable when you leave the military. mccscp.com/bec