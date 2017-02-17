Battle Color Trailer

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Drum & Bugle Corps, Silent Drill Platoon, and the Official Color Guard of the Marine Corps tour across the United States to demonstrate discipline, professionalism, and “Esprit de Corps” of the United States Marines. The performance and static display is scheduled for 2-5pm p.m. March 9th 2017 at the 11 Area football field. (U.S. Marine Corps motion media by Cpl. Cody R. Woods, MCIWEST-MCB CamPen Combat Camera/Released)