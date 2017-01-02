The Baltimore Area Women's Leadership and Mentoring Group holds its monthly morning coffee meeting at the Coast Guard Yard Feb. 1, 2017. During the meeting, participants network and mentor other members over a cup of coffee. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511106
|VIRIN:
|170201-G-CF771-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104104196
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Morning Coffee, by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT