(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Morning Coffee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    The Baltimore Area Women's Leadership and Mentoring Group holds its monthly morning coffee meeting at the Coast Guard Yard Feb. 1, 2017. During the meeting, participants network and mentor other members over a cup of coffee. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511106
    VIRIN: 170201-G-CF771-1001
    Filename: DOD_104104196
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Coffee, by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mentoring
    coast guard
    women's leadership
    baltimore area networking

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT