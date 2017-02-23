Time flies when you're getting the mission done! A mashup of time-lapse video showcasing the F-84F Thunderstreak, Minuteman Statue and C-130H Hercules. The 179th has a proud heritage and no matter the the mission we adapt and provide ready Airmen to answer the call.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 12:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511094
|VIRIN:
|170223-Z-QD029-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104104070
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Time-Lapse Mashup, by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
