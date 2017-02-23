(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Time-Lapse Mashup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Time flies when you're getting the mission done! A mashup of time-lapse video showcasing the F-84F Thunderstreak, Minuteman Statue and C-130H Hercules. The 179th has a proud heritage and no matter the the mission we adapt and provide ready Airmen to answer the call.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 12:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511094
    VIRIN: 170223-Z-QD029-0001
    Filename: DOD_104104070
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time-Lapse Mashup, by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    ANG
    C-130H
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    Hercules
    USAF
    C-130
    Thunderstreak
    ONG
    Always Ready Always There
    Always On Mission
    F-84F

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT