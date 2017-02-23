Army National Guard Headquarters Renamed

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, was officially renamed Wednesday, February 22, after a former chief of the National Guard Bureau. The Army National Guard's National Headquarters building will now be known and referred to as the Herbert R. Temple, Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple, Jr. served as the 21st chief of the National Guard Bureau from August 1986 to January 1990.