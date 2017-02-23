(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army National Guard Headquarters Renamed

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Fischman 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, was officially renamed Wednesday, February 22, after a former chief of the National Guard Bureau. The Army National Guard's National Headquarters building will now be known and referred to as the Herbert R. Temple, Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple, Jr. served as the 21st chief of the National Guard Bureau from August 1986 to January 1990.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 12:20
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 170223-A-KC506-534
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Headquarters Renamed, by SFC Adam Fischman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CNGB
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    SFC
    Adam Fischman
    Herbert R. Temple Jr.

