The Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, was officially renamed Wednesday, February 22, after a former chief of the National Guard Bureau. The Army National Guard's National Headquarters building will now be known and referred to as the Herbert R. Temple, Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple, Jr. served as the 21st chief of the National Guard Bureau from August 1986 to January 1990.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511081
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-KC506-534
|Filename:
|DOD_104103988
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army National Guard Headquarters Renamed, by SFC Adam Fischman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT