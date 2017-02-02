(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    116th Birthday of the Army Nurse Corps

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.02.2017

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    116th Birthday of the Army Nurse Corps
    The Army Nurse Corps celebrates the 116th birthday at Heaton Auditorium in Landstuhl Regional Medical Command. Long serving COL (R) Jolly Joyce gave an insight into the recent history of the AMC and was introduced by COL Stephen Hall.
    (Video by Visual Information Specialist Oliver Sommer, 7th Army Training Command Kaiserslautern)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 08:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511064
    VIRIN: 170202-A-TG544-0001
    Filename: DOD_104103764
    Length: 00:06:59
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 116th Birthday of the Army Nurse Corps, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl
    LRMC
    ANC
    TSC Kaiserslautern
    116th Birthday
    Oliver Sommer
    COL Jolly Joyce
    COL Stephen Hall
    Heaton Auditorium

