116th Birthday of the Army Nurse Corps

The Army Nurse Corps celebrates the 116th birthday at Heaton Auditorium in Landstuhl Regional Medical Command. Long serving COL (R) Jolly Joyce gave an insight into the recent history of the AMC and was introduced by COL Stephen Hall.

(Video by Visual Information Specialist Oliver Sommer, 7th Army Training Command Kaiserslautern)