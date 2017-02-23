Operation Inherent Resolve supported Iraqi security forces with airstrikes on Jan. 9, 2017 that destroyed an ISIS headquarters near Mosul, Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 06:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511048
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-ZZ999-999
|Filename:
|DOD_104103523
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coalition airstrike destroys an ISIS headquarters near Mosul, Iraq., is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
