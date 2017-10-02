102nd Signal Battalion NCO Induction Ceremony, Tony Bass Auditorium on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, 10 Feb. 2017, RT: 47:55;21
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 06:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511043
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-AD638-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104103461
|Length:
|00:47:54
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 102nd SIG NCO Induction Ceremony, by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT