    102nd SIG NCO Induction Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.10.2017

    Video by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    102nd Signal Battalion NCO Induction Ceremony, Tony Bass Auditorium on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, 10 Feb. 2017, RT: 47:55;21

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 06:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511043
    VIRIN: 170210-A-AD638-001
    Filename: DOD_104103461
    Length: 00:47:54
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd SIG NCO Induction Ceremony, by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NCO Induction Ceremony
    102nd Signal Battalion

