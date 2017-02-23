(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Walk Through Time

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.23.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lorelei Vandergriend 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    February is Black History Month and bases all over the world are observing the heritage of African-Americans. Petty Officer Lorelei Vander Griend reports from Yokota where hundreds of students learned about black history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 02:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511025
    VIRIN: 170223-N-MU440-368
    Filename: DOD_104103266
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Walk Through Time, by PO3 Lorelei Vandergriend, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    yokota air base

