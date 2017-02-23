February is Black History Month and bases all over the world are observing the heritage of African-Americans. Petty Officer Lorelei Vander Griend reports from Yokota where hundreds of students learned about black history.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 02:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511025
|VIRIN:
|170223-N-MU440-368
|Filename:
|DOD_104103266
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
This work, A Walk Through Time, by PO3 Lorelei Vandergriend, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
