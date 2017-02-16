(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Why We Stay: LAV Crewman

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Sgt. Seth Starr 

    1st Marine Division

    Corporal Daniel Rodriguez explains the ins and outs of his military occupational specialty and why he re-enlisted as an 0313 Light Armored Vehicle Crewman.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 10:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511007
    VIRIN: 170216-M-ED261-008
    Filename: DOD_104101085
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why We Stay: LAV Crewman, by Sgt Seth Starr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Recon
    Armored
    Light
    1st LAR
    Marines
    1st MARDIV
    0311
    MARDIV
    0331
    JWT
    J. Walter Thompson
    0313

