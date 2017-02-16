Corporal Daniel Rodriguez explains the ins and outs of his military occupational specialty and why he re-enlisted as an 0313 Light Armored Vehicle Crewman.
This work, Why We Stay: LAV Crewman, by Sgt Seth Starr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
