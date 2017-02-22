(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Purple Heart Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Cpl. Eryn Edelman 

    1st Marine Division - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines of 5th Marine Regiment unveil a Purple Heart monument on Camp Pendleton Calif., Feb. 22, 2017. The monument pays tribute to the recipients of the Purple Heart. (U.S. Marine Corps imagery video by Lance Cpl. Preston J. Hightower and Lance Cpl. Michael D. LaFontaine/Released

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 21:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511000
    VIRIN: 170222-M-DL917-001
    Filename: DOD_104101066
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Heart Ceremony, by Cpl Eryn Edelman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    1st Marine Division

