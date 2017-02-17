(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Faces of MLG: Cpl. Coria Valle

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Cpl. Coria Valle, a warehouse clerk with 1st Supply Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, talks about what makes his stand out as a Marine and his willingness to help others succeed. Valle won the Marine of the Year award and also received a Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal for all his hard work on and off duty.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 20:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510994
    VIRIN: 170217-M-WK015-436
    Filename: DOD_104101060
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of MLG: Cpl. Coria Valle, by LCpl Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    1st MLG
    CLR-15
    Marine of the Year
    1st Supply Battalion
    Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    Faces of MLG

