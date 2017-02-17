Faces of MLG: Cpl. Coria Valle

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cpl. Coria Valle, a warehouse clerk with 1st Supply Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, talks about what makes his stand out as a Marine and his willingness to help others succeed. Valle won the Marine of the Year award and also received a Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal for all his hard work on and off duty.