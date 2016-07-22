(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Tech Report: High Altitude Pressure Suits

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Alder 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Maintaining the atmosphere the human body is accustomed to, has been a challenge plaguing high altitude flight, and the Air Force has spent years developing suits just for it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2016
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 510932
    VIRIN: 160722-F-MB310-833
    Filename: DOD_104100344
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Tech Report: High Altitude Pressure Suits, by SSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Force
    Airman
    Space suit
    Air Force TV
    AFTV
    AFTR
    High Altitude Pressure Suits

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT