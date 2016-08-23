It can take off like a helicopter, fly like a plane and its the Air Force's only tilt-rotor aircraft; This is the CV-22 Osprey.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 16:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|510931
|VIRIN:
|160823-F-MA595-735
|Filename:
|DOD_104100199
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Tech Report: CV-22B Osprey, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
