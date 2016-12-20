The Air Force Research Laboratory discovers, develops, and integrates affordable war-fighting technologies for the Air Force in air, space, and cyberspace. In this Air Force Tech Report, learn about the science and technology of AFRL.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 16:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|510929
|VIRIN:
|052016-F-QV305-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104100176
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Tech Report: Air Force Research Lab, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT