    Air Force Tech Report: Air Force Research Lab

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    The Air Force Research Laboratory discovers, develops, and integrates affordable war-fighting technologies for the Air Force in air, space, and cyberspace. In this Air Force Tech Report, learn about the science and technology of AFRL.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 510929
    VIRIN: 052016-F-QV305-001
    Filename: DOD_104100176
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Tech Report: Air Force Research Lab, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

