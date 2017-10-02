The F-35 is full of cutting-edge technology. One piece of that technology is the Generation III Helmet, which lets pilots see through the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 16:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|510924
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-QR254-330
|Filename:
|DOD_104100162
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Tech Report: F-35 Helmet, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT