    Air Force Tech Report: F-35 Helmet

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    The F-35 is full of cutting-edge technology. One piece of that technology is the Generation III Helmet, which lets pilots see through the aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 16:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 510924
    VIRIN: 170210-F-QR254-330
    Filename: DOD_104100162
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Tech Report: F-35 Helmet, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    fighter
    helmet
    ironman
    f-35
    aircraft
    jet
    Air Force
    Airman
    Air Force TV
    AFTV
    AFTR
    new tech

