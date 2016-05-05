The Family of Weapon Sights - Sniper (FWS-S) uses thermal sensor technology to provide extended lethality and exceptional observation that cuts through haze, fog, smoke and rain day or night.
This work, Family of Weapon Sights – Sniper (FWS-S), by Debra Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
