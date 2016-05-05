(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Family of Weapon Sights – Sniper (FWS-S)

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2016

    Video by Debra Dawson 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The Family of Weapon Sights - Sniper (FWS-S) uses thermal sensor technology to provide extended lethality and exceptional observation that cuts through haze, fog, smoke and rain day or night.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2016
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 13:37
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    This work, Family of Weapon Sights – Sniper (FWS-S), by Debra Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Soldier
    sniper
    weapon
    U.S. Army
    PEO Soldier
    FWS-S

