"He drives tanks and fights the bad guys," International Version

ZAGAN, POLAND 01.31.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

‘He drives tanks and fights the bad guys.’ Meet one of the American tank commanders who headed out to Eastern Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve 2017.



As part of the US’ ongoing operation to reassure Europe, NATO Allies and partner nations, Operation Atlantic Resolve sees the annual deployment of US land forces to Europe. Troops and armored vehicles are being stationed across the region, including to Poland, Romania and the Baltics. These forces have been deployed on a rotational basis since 2014.



A short profile of a US M1 Abrams tank commander of the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, US Army in Poland. He explains the capability of his vehicle and his role in Operation Atlantic Resolve.



This version has no music, graphics or subtitles.