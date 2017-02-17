Keesler held a joint exercise with Biloxi Fire And Police departments of a train derailing and spilling chemicals.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510882
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-GZ889-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104099706
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Train Derailing, by Richard Meuse, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
