    Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    02.02.2017

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Soldiers and family members gathered Feb 02, 2017, at Katterbach Army
    Airfield, Bavaria, Germany, for the change of command of Capt. Richard M.
    Lofthouse, (outgoing commander), and Capt. Scott Betancourt (incoming
    commander), of Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack
    Reconnaissance). A change of command is a traditional ceremony that
    Represents a formal transition of authority and responsibility from one
    commander to another. (U.S. Army video by Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC
    Ansbach/Released).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 09:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510857
    VIRIN: 170202-A-WP262-001
    Filename: DOD_104099333
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Change of Command
    12 Cab
    Cpt
    TSC Ansbach
    USAG Ansbach
    2017
    7th ATC
    Georgios Moumoulidis
    Cpt. Lofthouse
    Scott Betancourt
    Feb 02

