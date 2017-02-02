Soldiers and family members gathered Feb 02, 2017, at Katterbach Army
Airfield, Bavaria, Germany, for the change of command of Capt. Richard M.
Lofthouse, (outgoing commander), and Capt. Scott Betancourt (incoming
commander), of Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack
Reconnaissance). A change of command is a traditional ceremony that
Represents a formal transition of authority and responsibility from one
commander to another. (U.S. Army video by Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC
Ansbach/Released).
This work, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
