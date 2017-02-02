video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and family members gathered Feb 02, 2017, at Katterbach Army

Airfield, Bavaria, Germany, for the change of command of Capt. Richard M.

Lofthouse, (outgoing commander), and Capt. Scott Betancourt (incoming

commander), of Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack

Reconnaissance). A change of command is a traditional ceremony that

Represents a formal transition of authority and responsibility from one

commander to another. (U.S. Army video by Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC

Ansbach/Released).