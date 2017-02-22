(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Apache Offloading BRoll

    GERMANY

    02.22.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Archiquette 

    American Forces Network Europe

    4 Apache helicopters arrive at Ramstein AB, Germany, and offload from C-5 Galaxy.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510848
    VIRIN: 170222-F-JA715-830
    Filename: DOD_104099288
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 18
    High-Res. Downloads: 18
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache Offloading BRoll, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    germany
    afn
    USAFE
    c-5
    europe
    offload
    atlantic
    helicopter
    apache
    ramstein
    USAREUR
    galaxy
    jolly
    resolve
    archiquette
    zadaris

