4 Apache helicopters arrive at Ramstein AB, Germany, and offload from C-5 Galaxy.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510848
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-JA715-830
|Filename:
|DOD_104099288
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|18
|High-Res. Downloads:
|18
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Apache Offloading BRoll, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT