Afghan Special Forces Training B-roll

As part of the current Winter Campaign in Afghanistan, members of the Special Operations Forces completed a basic course in Camp Zafar, with Train, Advice, Assist - West, in Herat. The training is conducted by the Italian Army's Special Operations Advising Team. They will be continuing with more specific training in the coming weeks, including gps and map training and fire range training, with the end goal being the full capability of Afghan SOF to conduct High Risk Arrests.