(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Afghan Special Forces Training B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HERAT PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    02.09.2017

    Video by OF-4 Bjorn Malmquist 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    As part of the current Winter Campaign in Afghanistan, members of the Special Operations Forces completed a basic course in Camp Zafar, with Train, Advice, Assist - West, in Herat. The training is conducted by the Italian Army's Special Operations Advising Team. They will be continuing with more specific training in the coming weeks, including gps and map training and fire range training, with the end goal being the full capability of Afghan SOF to conduct High Risk Arrests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 07:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510823
    VIRIN: 170209-D-BM123-796
    Filename: DOD_104099011
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: HERAT PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Special Forces Training B-roll, by OF-4 Bjorn Malmquist, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    SOF
    Special Operations
    Herat
    Afghanistan
    ANA
    TAAC-West
    Resolute Support
    Winter Campaign
    Esercito Italiano

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT