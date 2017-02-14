(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment B-Roll

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf 

    Moody Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment at Camp Bullis, Texas, Feb. 13 to 17. This is the first step in a selection process to determine who will go to the ALO school house.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510821
    VIRIN: 170214-F-NZ143-2001
    Filename: DOD_104098991
    Length: 00:23:25
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment B-Roll, by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    TACP
    Camp Bullis
    US Air Force Academy
    Texas
    San Antonio
    PT
    training
    gung ho
    USAFA
    Air Ground Operations Wing
    93d AGOW

