U.S. paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a training jump out of a CH-47F Chinook, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, during an airborne operation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 15, 2017. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Christoph Koppers)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 05:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510816
|VIRIN:
|170215-A-XV631-026
|Filename:
|DOD_104098800
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 12th CAB supports 173rd Airborne Brigade, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
