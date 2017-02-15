(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    12th CAB supports 173rd Airborne Brigade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.15.2017

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a training jump out of a CH-47F Chinook, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, during an airborne operation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 15, 2017. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Christoph Koppers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 05:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510816
    VIRIN: 170215-A-XV631-026
    Filename: DOD_104098800
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB supports 173rd Airborne Brigade, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Grafenwoehr
    173rd

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT