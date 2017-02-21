(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JASDF, RAAF Tour B-1B Lancer

    GUAM

    02.21.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Mason 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Military members from the Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force tour a B-1B Lancer on Andersen Air Force Base as part of Cope North 2017. Cope North 2017 is a trilateral exercise to improve combat readiness, develop synergistic humanitarian assistance and/or disaster relief operations, and increase interoperability between the U.S., RAAF, and JASDF.

