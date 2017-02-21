JASDF, RAAF Tour B-1B Lancer

Military members from the Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force tour a B-1B Lancer on Andersen Air Force Base as part of Cope North 2017. Cope North 2017 is a trilateral exercise to improve combat readiness, develop synergistic humanitarian assistance and/or disaster relief operations, and increase interoperability between the U.S., RAAF, and JASDF.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 04:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510813
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-AY741-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104098761
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
