As we look ahead toward another wonderful year as Shoguns, take a look back to some of the amazing work we accomplished in 2016. This Year in Review features Airmen in the Pacific region involved in joint and bilateral activities supporting expeditionary operations to defend and deter aggression in the region. We hope you had a great year and enjoy some of the big moments in 2016. Continue to follow and share #TeamKadena's Air Force journey. #AirPower
|01.05.2017
|02.22.2017 03:01
|Package
|510803
|170105-F-BT441-946
|DOD_104098625
|00:03:00
|JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Mission Recap 2016, by SrA Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
