    Mission Recap 2016

    JAPAN

    01.05.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Devin Nothstine 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    As we look ahead toward another wonderful year as Shoguns, take a look back to some of the amazing work we accomplished in 2016. This Year in Review features Airmen in the Pacific region involved in joint and bilateral activities supporting expeditionary operations to defend and deter aggression in the region. We hope you had a great year and enjoy some of the big moments in 2016. Continue to follow and share #TeamKadena's Air Force journey. #AirPower

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 03:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510803
    VIRIN: 170105-F-BT441-946
    Filename: DOD_104098625
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Recap 2016, by SrA Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    aerial
    airmen
    Kadena
    operations
    leadership
    Fighter
    pacific
    f-15
    creativity
    professional
    power
    anniversary
    legacy
    Squadron
    resilience
    presence
    people
    flight
    jet
    exercise
    maintenance
    airman
    partnership
    economy
    readiness
    training
    warfighter
    realistic
    innovation
    projection

