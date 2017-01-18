1-25th Infantry Division conduct combat exercise at National Training Center, Ft. Irwin

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team out of Fort Wainwright, AK participate in a combat exercise at the National Training Center on Ft. Irwin, CA, Jan. 18, 2017. 1st SBCT conducts annual training to develop Soldier readiness and resilience, while remaining prepared to deploy and conduct decisive action worldwide at any time. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Rachel Diehm/Released).