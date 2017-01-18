(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-25th Infantry Division conduct combat exercise at National Training Center, Ft. Irwin

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Cpl. Rachel Diehm 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team out of Fort Wainwright, AK participate in a combat exercise at the National Training Center on Ft. Irwin, CA, Jan. 18, 2017. 1st SBCT conducts annual training to develop Soldier readiness and resilience, while remaining prepared to deploy and conduct decisive action worldwide at any time. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Rachel Diehm/Released).

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 23:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510797
    VIRIN: 170118-A-OZ910-596
    Filename: DOD_104097740
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-25th Infantry Division conduct combat exercise at National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, by CPL Rachel Diehm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    25th infantry division
    national training center
    stryker
    video
    ntc
    combat camera
    infantry
    army
    ft. irwin
    combat exercise
    arctic wolves
    rachel diehm

