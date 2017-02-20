(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cobra Gold 2017: Medical Symposium begins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    02.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tom Conning 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    The 2017 Cobra Gold Medical Symposium kicks-off with an opening ceremony in Korat, Thailand, February 20. Doctors, chaplains, emergency response personnel and others from nine countries will listen to guest speakers and conduct a table-top exercise during the three-day event. Participating countries include Thailand, the U.S., China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia.

    Music from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEaKX9YYHiQ

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 02:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510772
    VIRIN: 170220-G-EZ675-306
    Filename: DOD_104097640
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017: Medical Symposium begins, by SSG Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Cobra Gold 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT