The 2017 Cobra Gold Medical Symposium kicks-off with an opening ceremony in Korat, Thailand, February 20. Doctors, chaplains, emergency response personnel and others from nine countries will listen to guest speakers and conduct a table-top exercise during the three-day event. Participating countries include Thailand, the U.S., China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia.
This work, Cobra Gold 2017: Medical Symposium begins, by SSgt Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
