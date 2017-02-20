Cobra Gold 2017: Medical Symposium begins

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2017 Cobra Gold Medical Symposium kicks-off with an opening ceremony in Korat, Thailand, February 20. Doctors, chaplains, emergency response personnel and others from nine countries will listen to guest speakers and conduct a table-top exercise during the three-day event. Participating countries include Thailand, the U.S., China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia.



