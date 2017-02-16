JGSDF splashes down during Iron Fist

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/510758" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Soldiers operate, load into and conduct operations on assault amphibious vehicles during Exercise Iron First 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendelton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. The JGSDF will be establishing an Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, which will have a mission similar to a Marine Expeditionary Unit. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/ Released)