U.S. Marines with the 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Soldiers operate, load into and conduct operations on assault amphibious vehicles during Exercise Iron First 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendelton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. The JGSDF will be establishing an Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, which will have a mission similar to a Marine Expeditionary Unit. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 18:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510758
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-NM524-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104097464
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JGSDF splashes down during Iron Fist, by Cpl Alvin Pujols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
