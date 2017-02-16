(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JGSDF splashes down during Iron Fist

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Cpl. Alvin Pujols 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Soldiers operate, load into and conduct operations on assault amphibious vehicles during Exercise Iron First 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendelton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. The JGSDF will be establishing an Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, which will have a mission similar to a Marine Expeditionary Unit. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/ Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF splashes down during Iron Fist, by Cpl Alvin Pujols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

