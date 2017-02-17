Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion conducted squad-sized fire and maneuvers drills at Camp Lejeune, N.C., February 14-17, 2017. The Marines completed the drills in preparation for their upcoming deployment for training.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 17:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510757
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-QZ305-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104097382
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CEB Marines enhance combat readiness, by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT