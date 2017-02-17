(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CEB Marines enhance combat readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion conducted squad-sized fire and maneuvers drills at Camp Lejeune, N.C., February 14-17, 2017. The Marines completed the drills in preparation for their upcoming deployment for training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 17:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510757
    VIRIN: 170217-M-QZ305-001
    Filename: DOD_104097382
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CEB Marines enhance combat readiness, by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    combat
    CEB
    engineer
    m240b
    Marines
    training
    fire and maneuver
    squad sized

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT