    Fleet on the Flight Line

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett 

    179th Airlift Wing

    A fleet of C-130H Hercules sits in the flight line at the 179th Airlift Wing during a time-lapse sunrise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510743
    VIRIN: 170221-Z-QD029-0001
    Filename: DOD_104097248
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet on the Flight Line, by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    C-130H
    Ohio
    U.S. Air Force
    Hercules
    C-130
    National Guard
    179AW

