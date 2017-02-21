Cpl. Alex Smith tells us about the Request for Information the Marine Corps put out for 11,000 new M27 IAR's, as well as a new prototype Amphibious Combat Vehicle the Marine Corps is testing.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 16:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|510741
|VIRIN:
|170221-M-MG926-341
|Filename:
|DOD_104097201
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, February 21 2017, by Cpl Warren Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
