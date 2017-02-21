(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute, February 21 2017

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Video by Cpl. Warren Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Cpl. Alex Smith tells us about the Request for Information the Marine Corps put out for 11,000 new M27 IAR's, as well as a new prototype Amphibious Combat Vehicle the Marine Corps is testing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 16:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 510741
    VIRIN: 170221-M-MG926-341
    Filename: DOD_104097201
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, February 21 2017, by Cpl Warren Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

