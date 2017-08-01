(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the Boom

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Lesley Kleyh 

    442d Fighter Wing

    Take a look at the 442d Munitions Flight! They're responsible for the entire life cycle of our bombs - from when we first receive the pieces and parts, to when we dispose of them after they've done their job.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 15:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510735
    VIRIN: 170108-F-GE410-543
    Filename: DOD_104096907
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Boom, by SrA Lesley Kleyh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Whiteman AFB
    A-10
    Ammo
    Ammunition
    GBU-12
    442d Fighter Wing

