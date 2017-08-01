Take a look at the 442d Munitions Flight! They're responsible for the entire life cycle of our bombs - from when we first receive the pieces and parts, to when we dispose of them after they've done their job.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 15:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510735
|VIRIN:
|170108-F-GE410-543
|Filename:
|DOD_104096907
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Behind the Boom, by SrA Lesley Kleyh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT