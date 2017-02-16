(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Radiology: Capturing Life-Saving Images

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam, Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves and Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    A multimedia product focusing on the 341st Medical Group radiology section at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 15:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510733
    VIRIN: 170216-F-DB969-001
    Filename: DOD_104096884
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radiology: Capturing Life-Saving Images, by A1C Daniel Brosam, A1C Magen M. Reeves and SrA Jaeda Tookes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    missile
    base
    civilian
    uniform
    force
    air
    close
    wing
    scrubs
    radiology
    male
    malmstrom
    b-roll
    341st

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT