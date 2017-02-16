(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All-Terrain Airmen

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Roswell Sartwell 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tyndall's community police patrol everything unpaved. Includes soundbites from Airman 1st Class Daniel Learned, community police patrolman, and Tech. Sgt. Robert Sikes, community police non-commissioned officer-in-charge, both with 325th SFS.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 13:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510719
    VIRIN: 170222-F-HP312-1001
    Filename: DOD_104096378
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-Terrain Airmen, by A1C Roswell Sartwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ATV
    Security Forces
    Tyndall
    Sartwell

