Tyndall's community police patrol everything unpaved. Includes soundbites from Airman 1st Class Daniel Learned, community police patrolman, and Tech. Sgt. Robert Sikes, community police non-commissioned officer-in-charge, both with 325th SFS.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 13:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510719
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-HP312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104096378
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All-Terrain Airmen, by A1C Roswell Sartwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
