(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Black History Month at Tyndall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Roswell Sartwell 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tyndall AFB is home to Red Fish Point, which had an important role in Black History.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 12:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510707
    VIRIN: 170221-F-HP312-1001
    Filename: DOD_104096306
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month at Tyndall, by A1C Roswell Sartwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    Tyndall
    Sartwell

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT