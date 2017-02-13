MEDITERREANEAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) Footage of flight operations and Sailors conducting a foreign object debris (FOD) walkdown on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510696
|VIRIN:
|170214-N-VZ034-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104096268
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS George H.W. Bush Flight Operations, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
