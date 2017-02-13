(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS George H.W. Bush Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services       

    MEDITERREANEAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) Footage of flight operations and Sailors conducting a foreign object debris (FOD) walkdown on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Lee/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510696
    VIRIN: 170214-N-VZ034-001
    Filename: DOD_104096268
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush Flight Operations, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    bombs
    fod
    catapult
    walkdown
    ordnance
    navy
    people
    aircraft
    sailors
    flight deck
    jet
    military
    u.s. navy
    foreign object damage
    jet plane
    war plane

